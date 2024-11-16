Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.