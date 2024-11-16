Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after purchasing an additional 166,798 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.0 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

