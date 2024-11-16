T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.07 and a 52 week high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

