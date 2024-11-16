T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,209 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Value ETF worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF Stock Performance

TVAL stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF Company Profile

