Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Given New $242.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $197.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

TLN stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.43. 1,019,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,408. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $217.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

