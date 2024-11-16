Tamawood Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 17th.
Tamawood Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
About Tamawood
