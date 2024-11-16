Tamawood Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 17th.

Tamawood Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

