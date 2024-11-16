Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 948,100 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
