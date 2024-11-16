Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TH stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $911.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Target Hospitality by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

