Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

