TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.97. 5,103,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in TJX Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 327,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.