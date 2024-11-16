TD Securities Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$140.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$129.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC cut National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$123.64.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$129.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.92 and a twelve month high of C$135.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.