Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Team Stock Performance

TISI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 20,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Team has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Team

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 6.12% of Team worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

