Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.87 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 6,516,993 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.66 million, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.47.

Tekcapital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.