Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $192.45 and last traded at $192.45, with a volume of 4873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average of $223.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 34.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

