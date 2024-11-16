Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 8,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

