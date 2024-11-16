Thales S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Thales has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

