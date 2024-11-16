The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

