The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.64 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.