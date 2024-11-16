The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
GGZ stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
