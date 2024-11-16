The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Vacasa stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.57. Vacasa has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

