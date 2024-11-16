The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $652.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. This represents a 53.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.