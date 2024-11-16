The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.41.
The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
