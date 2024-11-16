The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 128.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 305,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.