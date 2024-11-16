The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 327,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

