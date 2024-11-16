Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Theratechnologies worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of THTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,228. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

