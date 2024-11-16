Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 186 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $279.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.99. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

