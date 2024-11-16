Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 117 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.63 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.59.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

