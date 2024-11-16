Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 59.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 131,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Fastenal by 20.5% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,970,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,033 shares of company stock valued at $19,240,434 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

