Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Sempra by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

