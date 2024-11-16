Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $826,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ventas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 570,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 440,966 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -374.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

