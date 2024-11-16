Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

TRV opened at $260.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

