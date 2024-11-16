Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data on TNX-801 Vaccine Candidate

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. released key findings from its TNX-801 (recombinant horsepox virus) vaccine candidate for the prevention of mpox and smallpox in a recent press release. The publication highlighted the vaccine’s effectiveness in immune-compromised mice, showcasing its reduced virulence compared to traditional 20th Century vaccinia vaccines.

Get alerts:

In a paper titled, “Recombinant Chimeric Horsepox Virus (TNX-801) is Attenuated Relative to Vaccinia Virus Strains in Both In Vitro and In Vivo Models,” published in the peer-reviewed journal mSphere, Tonix Pharmaceuticals demonstrated that TNX-801 is less virulent than previous smallpox vaccines, laying the groundwork for potential clinical trials.

The World Health Organization identified the spread of Clade Ib mpox as a significant public health concern, necessitating the development of effective vaccines with long-lasting protection. TNX-801’s ability to protect against lethal Clade Ia monkeypox challenges underscores its potential as a viable single-dose vaccine option to combat the ongoing mpox outbreaks.

Seth Lederman, M.D., CEO of Tonix, commented on the importance of addressing the recent Clade Ib mpox outbreak and the persistent spread of Clade IIb mpox. The tolerability data on TNX-801 in immune-compromised animals further bolsters its potential for human trials. Additionally, the vaccine’s potential for simplified distribution and storage could offer logistical advantages.

The paper compared TNX-801 with older vaccinia strains for tolerability in both in vitro and in vivo models. The results indicated TNX-801 to be significantly less virulent than traditional smallpox vaccines, presenting a promising outlook for combating the ongoing public health emergencies associated with mpox Clade Ib and mpox Clade IIb.

TNX-801 holds promise as a single-dose vaccine for long-term protection against mpox and smallpox. With encouraging preclinical efficacy data and support from regulatory bodies, Tonix Pharmaceuticals aims to advance TNX-801 towards potential clinical use to address critical public health challenges.

Investors are advised to review risk factors outlined by Tonix in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and consider the inherent uncertainties in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new pharmaceutical products. The Company reiterates its commitment to providing updates on the progress of TNX-801 and other development candidates as new information becomes available.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tonix Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories