Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Shares of MODG opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after buying an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,347 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.