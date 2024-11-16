Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE MODG opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,222 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter valued at about $97,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,347 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

