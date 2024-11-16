Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 449,139 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 323,101 put options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. 32,416,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,412,848. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.