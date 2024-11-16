TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 264,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,209. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
