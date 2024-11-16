TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 264,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,209. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNAZ

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.