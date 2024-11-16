Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.73 and traded as high as C$17.16. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 82,031 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCL.A has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCL.A

Transcontinental Price Performance

About Transcontinental

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

