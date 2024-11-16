TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,254.16 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $949.99 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,366.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.66.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

