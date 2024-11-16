Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINZ opened at $25.35 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

