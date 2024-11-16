TSA Wealth Managment LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVLU stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

