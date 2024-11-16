TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

