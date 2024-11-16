TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.1% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after acquiring an additional 705,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

