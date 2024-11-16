TSE:ONC FY2028 EPS Forecast Increased by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

TSE ONC opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.35. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

