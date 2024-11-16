TSE:TCL FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Insider Transactions at Transcontinental

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$692.00 million.

In related news, Director Serge Boulanger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,850.00.

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.