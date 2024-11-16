Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the October 15th total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tuniu by 13.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

TOUR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 215,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -103,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tuniu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

