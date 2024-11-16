Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $12.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.57. 51,461,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,252,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

