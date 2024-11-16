Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Miramar Fiduciary Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,823,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,928. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average is $272.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

