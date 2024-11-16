Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,286. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

