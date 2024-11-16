Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,009,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 14,577,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,263,735. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

