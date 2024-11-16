Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $382,464.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $382,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,032. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $60.90.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
