Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $382,464.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $382,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,032. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

