Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 1,507 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,824. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $27,388.04.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 3,104 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $134,123.84.

On Friday, September 20th, Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $10,983.96.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

